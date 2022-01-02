Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 2,986 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.