Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

