Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50.

