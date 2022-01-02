Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 477.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

