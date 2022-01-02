Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.11 Million Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.77% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BLCN opened at $42.51 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

