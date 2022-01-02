Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $28.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $37.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $118.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $130.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

