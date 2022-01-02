MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.