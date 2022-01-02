BarterTrade Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,801.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One BarterTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BarterTrade has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $356,829.65 and $71,801.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

Buying and Selling BarterTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

