Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $376.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

