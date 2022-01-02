Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $160,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $31.04 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

