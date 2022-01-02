The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 59,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

HD stock opened at $415.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.45. The firm has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

