TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.31 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.