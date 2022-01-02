Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.87 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $136.17 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

