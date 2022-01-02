Idavoll Network Reaches Market Cap of $11.87 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $11.87 million and $61,922.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

