Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $128.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

