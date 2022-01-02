Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $243,261.89 and $1,513.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

