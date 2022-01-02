Diamond Market Cap Reaches $8.07 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $14,182.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001585 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,654,726 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.