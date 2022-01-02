Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Tether has a total market cap of $78.36 billion and approximately $43.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,758,991,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,337,882,507 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

