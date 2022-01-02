TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix stock opened at $602.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day moving average of $588.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

