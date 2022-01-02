TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $302,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $953,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,483.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,480.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.