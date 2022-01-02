AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $193.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.18. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

