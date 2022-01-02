AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

PFFD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.