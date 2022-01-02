Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

