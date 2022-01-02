Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 26.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

