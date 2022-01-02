Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is QP Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 3.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 41.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 155,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

