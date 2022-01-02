AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.81% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.