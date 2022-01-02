AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.