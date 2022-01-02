AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of AT&T by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,224,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE T opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

