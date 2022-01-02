Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

