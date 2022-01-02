Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,715 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $182,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

