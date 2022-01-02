New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $238.17 Million Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,317 shares during the quarter. IQ 500 International ETF accounts for about 13.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 98.85% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $238,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the period.

Shares of IQIN stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

