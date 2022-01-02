Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys Shares of 169,176 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 169,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $51,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

