iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Advisory Services Network LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,391,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

