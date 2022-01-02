Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ABNB opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

