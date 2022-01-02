Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.