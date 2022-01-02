Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $251.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

