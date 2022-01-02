Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

