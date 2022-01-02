Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

