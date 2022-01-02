CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,619.06 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $9,619.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032720 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.