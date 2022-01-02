Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.96 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $430.31 million and approximately $52.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 604,456,533 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

