PegNet (PEG) Price Down 96.2% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 96.2% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $157,650.38 and approximately $991.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

