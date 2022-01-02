Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 244 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

