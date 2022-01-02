Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

