AXS Investments LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Truist Financial makes up about 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

