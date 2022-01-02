Truist Financial Corp Buys 125,478 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Analog Devices worth $315,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 98,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.77 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

