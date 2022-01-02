Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 559,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

