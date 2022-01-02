AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,826 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

