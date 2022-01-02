PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53.69 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $53,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $436.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.