Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $31.42.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.