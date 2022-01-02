Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

